It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Viggo Adolphus Niles Sr., affectionately known as “Juney” or “Bugle.”
Viggo passed away peacefully at his home in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 10, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Viggo and Inella Inez Niles; his brothers Irad “Bobby” Brathwaite and Vern Elton “Bumper” Niles; his sister, Serena Niles Claxton; and his son, Viggo Niles Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Denise D. Arnold-Niles; son Jamal Niles; daughters Areshma and ReAnna Niles; stepchildren, Alastair (Ali) Thomas and Anisha Ellis-Thomas; brothers, Alexander Conrad (Popito) Brathwaite, David Antonio (Tony) Hodge, Louis (Mountain) Niles; sisters, Shirley Robinson Richards and Sonia Clendinen; grandchildren, Karizmah, Sha’Mia, Josiah, Ky’Nijah, Ky’Janny Niles, Anasiah Niles–Jolly, Zaire Norris, Alyssa and Alexa Thomas; mother-in-law, Dorine Petty; daughters-in-law, Lakisha Thomas and Kaidy-Ann Ellis-Thomas; brothers-in-law, Jesse Richards, Wayne Claxton, Leonard (Keith) Amey Sr., Francis Casimir; James Jr., Justin Sr., Jermaine and Jerome Petty, Norman Isaac, Jevon Rabsatt, Anthony, Kevin, Elroy Sr., Edwin Sr., Al-Verne Sr., Wayne, Edward Jr., Dale, and Winston Arnold; sisters-in-law, Beverly Brathwaite, Lynette Petty-Amey, Kirsten Petty, Linda Arnold-Casimir, Loretta Arnold-Benta, Laverne, Yvonne, Annette and Pauline Arnold; uncle, Realdis Todman; godchildren, Je’Raya Pickering and Rahkeem George; nephews, Robert Brathwaite, Keshawn Richards, Leroy Hodge, Kareem Forbes, Joshua Labeet, Tacuma Claxton, Kieane James; nieces, Kim Brathwaite Watson, Tasha Catta, Imani Brathwaite, Leticia Hodge, Kyra Labeet, Asiah Clendinen Gumbs, Chantel Clendinen Grant, Chasda Clendinen Watkins, Dayna, Chaevia and Chaevien Clendinen, Jamalia Gordon-Petersen, Sherese Davis, Ashica, La’Kisha and Kichelle Niles. He is also survived by many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be from 2 to 4 p.m. EST, Friday, Feb. 4, at Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society, 1654 N. Semoran Blvd, Suite 130, Orlando, Fla., 32807, and can be viewed at https://youtu.be/xvLNz-EGQb4.
Services are at 10 a.m. EST, Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist, 1000 Bethune Drive, Orlando, Fla., 32805, and can be viewed at https://youtu.be/T2JXxiuad7g.
