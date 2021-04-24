The family of Vigilio Luis I, affectionately known as Bim or Benny, is deeply heartbroken as they announce his passing.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Andrew “Funky Man” Shachovel; mother, Ruth Shachove; and his wife, Janice Luis.
He was survived by his children, Vigilio JJ Luis II, Devon Luis and Chanel Luis; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Luis; grandchildren, Damyien, Jahshanna, Jahsiya, Vigilio III, Kaiya, Kourtney and Caelan Luis; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Noah, Noelle Luis; sisters, Isa and Diane Shachove and Martha Luis; adopted sister, Margarita Selkridge; sister-in-law, Vivica Shachove; nieces and nephews, Michelle and Demetrius Richardson, Aiesha, Andrew, Amor Shachove, Keezi, Kaidi, Kaiisa Pinney, Aneka Francis; aunts and uncles, Kenneth and Alma Hermon, Wilbur and Almaria Smith, Zandra Ritter, Rasheed and Coreen Martin, Olivine and Nytha Brathwaite,
Franklin and Charlene Brathwaite; and family and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be Sunday, April 25, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
The second viewing will be Monday, April 26, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at Lutheran Church of the Reformation, with services to follow. Interment is at Francis cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
