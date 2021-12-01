We regret to announce the passing of Vincen M. Clendinen Sr., “Beef,” as he was affectionately and politically known, has truly “Gone this side” on Nov. 15, 2021, at the age of 89.
Beef was a proud Navy veteran who faithfully wore his uniform, raised his flag and saluted every Veterans Day. Until the uniform flawed in half … LOL. Being a proud promoter of V.I. culture, he was passionate about helping others who were less fortunate and worked hard to ensure equal opportunities for all. Throughout his lifetime, he served his islands in many capacities. Some of the organizations in which he devoted his time include:
• Host of WVWI Radio 1000’s Saturday Talk Show
• Member of the Belair choir
• Member of the Board of Education
• Director of St. John’s Park and Recreation
• Coordinator of Coral Bay’s First Labor Day Parade
• Member of St. Thomas Carnival Committee
• President of the Men’s Lion Club of St. John
• Member of the Republican association
Any reasons to bring his family and friends together was a great reason for a “party” and there were lots.
Beef the political pundit will truly be missed by his family and many friends he enjoyed along his way.
He is survived by his daughters, Jacquelyn D. Clendinen, Celia Clendinen-Tonge and Captain Heather R Jackson; sons, Vincen “Mellie” Clendinen Jr., Wayne, Gary and Ernie Clendinen; grandchildren, Kessa and Kaseem George, Shena George-Essanasson, Tiombe Chinnery-Cunningham, Socotto, Camal, Delani and Anwar Clendinen, Abia Jones, Larissa Williams, Kristin Clendinen-Robbins, Christina Maynard-Clendinen, Jordan and Lily Clendinen, Iesha Rabsatt-Costanzo, Shurna and Tia Rabsatt, Sophia, April and Jacqueline Clendinen, Tehi, Saihinlly, Fischelle “Ni Ni”, Maechan, Tyrah, Imri, Narene Tonge and Liyah Tonge-Whitfield, Jamal, Ayesha, Ciena Clendinen and Marissa Clendinen-Richardson; and numerous great-grands, nieces, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. A special halo to his beloved great-niece Asiah Clendinen Gumbs.
He is also survived by special friends, Glen Smith, Chucky Hansen, Jamila Russell, Senator Alma Heyliger-Francis, San Juan, Tony Boynes, April Newland, Alphonse Stalliard and Natta Wesselhoft.
The first viewing is from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 2, at Hurley’s Funeral Home. The second viewing is at 9 a.m., Friday, Dec. 3, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church with the Celebration of Life service to begin immediately at the end of viewing at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 2. ALL COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
“TAKE IT LIGHT… I GONE THIS SIDE!”
Funeral arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com. Send tributes to beefclendinen@yahoo.com.
