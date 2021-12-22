Vincent Eusebe died Nov. 11, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father, Nelson Eusebe of Dominica; mother, Jane Cooper of Dominica; sister, June Euselle; and special mention, Patrick Charles.
He is survived by his wife, Michele Requena-Eusebe; daughters, ViChele Eusebe and VerChele Eusebe; sons, Vinell Eusebe, Vince Eusebe, Virenne Eusebe and ViKyle Eusebe; grandsons, Alexander Eusebe-Meeks; two grandchildren in Guadeloupe; stepdaughters, RoChele Frett-Ryner and RaChel Frett; step-granddaughters, Princess-RoChe Berry, Princess-ReYha Francis, Princess-ReChea Pemberton, Princess-ReChyha Ryner, Princess-ReChyii Ryner; step-grandson, Prince-ReKhyai Ryner; adopted daughters, Shalette and Shany Esprit; brothers, Desmond Eusell, Stephen Eusell and Jefferson Eusell; sisters, Sandra Phillip and Althea Joseph; brother-in-law, Glenn Diaz; son-in-law, Clyde Ryner; aunt, Christabel Cooper; cousins, Vernon, Elroy, Nichols, Wilma, Rita and Merina Gordon, Alfred, Grant, Bernard, Vernon and Vanya Attidore, Tony George; 13 nieces and nephews, including Luna Eusell and 12 great-nieces and nephews; close friends, Hubert and Pamela Brumant, Tony, Reynold Charles, Beno, Darrius Coppell, the staff of J. Benton Construction and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home, followed by a 10 a.m. service. Interment is private.
Funeral arrangements are made by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com/
