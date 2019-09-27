The memorial service for Vincent “Gute” Gerard III, who died May 8, 2019, is Oct. 5.
The service will be at 10 a.m. at Church of the Holy Spirit, 9A Estate Hope, St. Thomas. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 2, St. Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his father, “Chip” Gerard Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa George-Gerard; children, Kahlied Gerard, Naheem Gerard, Zaynah Gerard; mother, Mrs. Myrna Blyden-Gerard; sister, Marion Williams; brothers, Angelo “Blackguard” Williams, Roy L. Williams, Cleve Williams; aunts, Ione Monsanto, Cecile Blyden, Gloria Gerard, Camen Williams; uncles, Franklyn Blyden, Louis “ Spector” Williams, Gilbet Gerard; special godmother, Mrs. Alicia Richards; special cousins, Janice Fields-Gerard, Albion “JunJun” Gerard Jr.; cousins, Blyden, Gerard, Monsanto and Williams families; sister-in-law, Mulray George, Erriden George, Musley George, Cindy George; brother-in-law, Alvin Peterson, Elvis George; many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors too numerous to mention.
Arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
