It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Vincent Leonard Davis, affectionately known as "Son" from St. Peters, St. Kitts, but who resided on St. Thomas, USVI. The sad event took place May 17, 2020.
Vincent spent most of his years working at Antilles Air Boat in St. Thomas. His last position there was cargo supervisor, until the closing of the company. He later worked at the V.I. Apothecary. His last employment was with Best Construction, a company that did contractual work for the V.I. Water and Power Authority.
In his spare time, he worked as a landscaper and also provided gyspy taxi service.
He leaves to mourn his wife, Cecily Ible Davis (St. Thomas); daughters, Carlene Davis Barnard (USA), Paulette Davis Ible Castleberry (adopted, St. Thomas); granddaughter, Twanica John (USA); grandsons, Deshawn Barnard (USA), Paul Castleberry (St. Thomas); sisters, Elder Williams (St. Kitts); Idita Richards (U.K.); brother, Zachariah Davis (St. Kitts); sisters-in- law, Daisy Davis (U.K.), Viola Davis (St. Kitts), Muriel Davis (St. Kitts); son-in-law, Shawn Barnard (USA); very special niece and loving caretaker, Naomi Browne (St. Thomas); special niece, Beryl Browne (St. Thomas); special nephew, Reynard Davis (USA); special cousin, Carlston Harvey (St. Thomas); very special neighbour and friend, Laurel Payne and family (St. Thomas)many nieces and nephews too numerous to mention of the following families, the Browne, Davis, Richards, Marsham, Harris, McClean, Isaac, Collins and Jacobs families; cousins, Patricia Lewis, Alvin Davis, Walter Stanley, Isah Huggins, Viola King, Randall Davis, and Delores Hobson; friends, Bro, Ephraim Crawford, Reuben Oliver, Mildred Turbe, Ramona Pringle, Carol Edwards, Lisa George, Bro. St. Clair Clarke, Geri Creque, Sis Rita Proctor, Mr. and Mrs. Lindy Chinnery, Carmen David, Janice Fahie, Bro Cuthbert Howell and KMART 3829 family; special thanks to Pastor and Mrs. Jean-Marie, Assistant Pastor and Mrs. Clement Joseph, Calvary Baptist Prayer Walk ministry members, Calvary Baptist Church members, Grace Gospel Chapel members; neighbors and friends, Continuum Care, Inc. and all those who took the time to reach out and assist the family during his life on earth and during his passing.
The funeral service will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 176-183 Anna's Retreat, St. Thomas, on Thursday, June 18, 2020. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. and service begins at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
