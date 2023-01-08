Vincent Lionel Benjamin

Family and friends are advised of the passing of Robert Harcourt Joseph better known as “Shirt, Bully or Sylvester” of Oswald Harris Court. He worked at Virgin Islands Water & Power Authority, GEC Construction, Charley’s Trucking, Odian Electric, Tom Queley Construction & Peter’s Construction.
He passed away peaceful lyon Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Johns Hopkins Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland.
The first viewing will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m.
The second viewing will be on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church from 9 to 9:45 a.m., with the service at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Eastern Cemetery.
He is truly missed by his daughters, Claudette, Jacqueline, Phyllis, Carol and Sandy; by his sons, Rupert Ferrance, Lesroy Dyer and Jashae “Ron” Joseph; by his sisters, Melrose Melchoire, Doris Industrious, Lucinda Joseph; and brother, Tyrone Willock; son-in-law, Terry Metcalf; daughter-in-law, Laurel Joseph; sisters-in-law, Yvette, Cavelle and Julianna Joseph and Mile Peters; brothers-in-law, Stanford, Telbert, Miguel, Cortwright and Byron Joseph; 33 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, as well as other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Service
