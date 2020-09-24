Vincent Louis Greaux, 63, of St. Thomas departed this life on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Boynton Beach, Fla.
He was survived by his wife, Donna Magras Greaux of Frenchtown; son, Kevin Greaux; daughters, Laurie Rusnack, Nicole Greaux and Amanda Greaux; siblings, Germain Richard Greaux and Luciane Questel; grandchildren, Justin and Kayla Rusnack, Jasmine Rojas Greaux, Isabella and Sofia Morón; nephew, Eric Questel; nieces, Kellie and Kristi Greaux; as well as many other close relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Anne’s Chapel in Frenchtown on Friday, Sept. 25. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a limit of 50 people in the church.
Following the service, a gathering will be held at the Frenchtown Community Center for refreshments until 1 p.m. Lastly, we will walk to the Sandfill dock to place flowers out to sea in Vincent’s honor, as that is where he often launched the Prima Donna. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you instead donate to St. Anne’s Chapel, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. May our husband, father and grandfather rest in eternal peace.
