It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Viola Estina King, nee Bess, affectionately known as Sister King, Tanty Queen and MAMA, of Belair, St. Vincent, who resided in Anna’s Retreat 173A-23, St. Thomas, USVI. She died at the age of 77 on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
She was survived by her husband, Charles King (St. Thomas); daughters, Jemma, Ancilla and Cardia King (St. Vincent), Annis King Cameron (Canada) and Alcia King-Yorke (St. Thomas); sons, Garfield and Elvette King (St. Vincent); adopted, Colin Peters, (U.K.); grandchildren, Na-keem Creigg (United States); Keith and Elijah (Trinidad and Tobago); Ryan Cameron (Canada); Carshena and Shem Chandler; Courtney, Summer, C.J., Sandrina, Breathtsha, Matthew, Matnell and Hannah (St. Vincent); sister, Gertrude Bess, (Fairbaine, St. Vincent); brother, Gershun Bess, (St. Vincent); stepchildren, Anna Greaves-Gregg (United States) and Anthony Bowens (Trinidad and Tobago); sons-in-law, Kester Gregg (United States); Sonny Cameron (Canada) and Robelto “Randy” Yorke (St. Thomas); sisters-in-law, Almaida Quashie (United States); Christiana David and Isabella Bess (St. Vincent); brothers-in-law, Albert, Uriass and Everton King (Belair, St. Vincent); nieces and nephews, several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and abroad including, Leonie Foster, Coddringe James, Theckla Martin and Monica Bess (St. Vincent) and Susie Bess (United States); Roslyn “De De” Muckette, Ruby Audain in Barbados and Adolphue “Raymond” Hunte; many other relatives and friends in St. Vincent, the United States and St. Thomas to include Pastor Agnola Martin, employees of the New Testament Church of God Academy; Pastor Maynard and family and members of the Healing Center New Testament Church of God, St. Thomas; the Smith family, Cecily Davis and Paulette Ible and family; and neighbors of Anna’s Retreat 173A-23 and friends.
The funeral service will be held Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Healing Center New Testament Church of God, No. 41D Contant, St. Thomas. (Behind the Old Mill, across from the V.I. Taxi Association Building). The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 3.
