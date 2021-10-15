Viola Lillian Roach
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother Viola Lillian Roach, who died Sept. 21, 2021, at the Schneider Regional Medical Center at the age of 82.
Viola is survived by her four children, Joycelyn Lee, Steadroy, James and Clifford Roach; brother, Hezekiah Roach; son-in-law, Sylvester Lee; daughters-in-law, Vivian Roach and Shawna Wesselhoft-Roach; 13 grandchildren, Erica and Danielle Lee, Collin, Shannia, James, Sheldon, Tyrek, Ta’Niya, Jaeda, Jaiden Roach, Bromekus Daniels, Anthony Felepe and St. Clair Gordon; nine great-grandchildren, Felix III and A’mir Olivieri, Te’Shaunee, Devin and Jordan Roach, Araiya and Amori Tongue, Peyton Daniels and Abija Gordon; special friends, Estelle Rogers, Fernande Duzanson, Amelia Vanterpool, Viola Dore, Angelita Mitchell, Angela Small, Malika Sharry, Rosetta Tuitt and Beverly Max; extended family, the Roach, Georges, Herbert, Greenaway and Ryan families and many more too numerous to mention.
Viola was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Irish and Christiana Roach; first born son, Earl Roach; and 11 siblings.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing on Friday, Oct. 22, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals services from 5 to 7 p.m.
The second viewing will be Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Apostolic Faith Church, Smith Bay, from 9 to 10 a.m., with services immediately following. Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 1. Tributes for the booklet should be submitted via email on or before Monday, Oct. 18, to tributesforviola@gmail.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to COVID restrictions and public health guidelines, masks (covering the nose and mouth) must be worn, and proper hand sanitization must be evident at all times.
Hector Ivan Cintron
With a deep sense of sadness, the family of Hector Ivan Cintron announces his passing on Sept. 10, 2021. Hector, as he was affectionately called, was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Jan. 2, 1979.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Rosado Cintron; and his son, Dario Jose Cintron.
He is also survived by his parents, Hector I. Cintron and Amelia Del Valle; sisters, Rose and Valerie Cintron; and a brother, Brian Cintron.
Relatives and friends are respectively invited to attend the memorial service on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m. at Frenchtown Evangelistic Assembly.
Elridge Creque
Relatives and friends, it is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Elridge Creque, who died Sept. 28, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Idalia Sprauve-Creque; father, Elvin Creque; daughters, Cecely Creque and Shavonne Creque; brother, Vincent Creque; and sisters, Linda Creque-Maynard and Everice Creque-Greene.
He is survived by his daughter, Donna Creque; sons, Vernon, Rashurn, also known as Fridge, Raheem, Rasheed, Dion, Elridge Jr., Jordan and Jaylann Creque; adopted sons, Gregory Reed and Leon Descartes; 12 grandchildren; sisters, Gwendolyn Creque Hansen and Enid Creque Richards; his brother, Juanito Creque; nieces, Leona Bonelli, Denise Creque, Sharon Richards, Petra Creque and Krystal Greene; nephews, Robert J. Finch (Jojo), Tremain T. Maynard, aka Noble Trey) and Frankie Lee Anderson Jr.; significant other, Wencesla Descartes; special cousin, Ivy Scatliffe; and many great-nieces and nephews and cousins too numerous to mention.
He is also survived by the Rhymer, Hamm, Dessuit, Sprauve and Harrigan families.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service Monday, Oct. 18, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The viewing begins 9 a.m. with the service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
