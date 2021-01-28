It is with deep sorrow that the family of Violet Adina Dore announces her passing. She departed this life to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
Her first-born daughter Verona Dore preceded her in death.
She was survived by her daughter, Vanessa Dore; son, Edmund Dore Jr., aka Daddy Fingaz; grandchildren, Ernell Dore, Ledell Mulraine, Dayvonte’ Dore, Re’Andre Green and A’Leayah Dore.
She was also survived by her brothers, Enric and Reginald Richards; sisters, Joycelyn Carty, Louisette Richards and Barbara Rose; sisters-in-law, Ellice and Laven Richards; daughter-in-law, Resa Dore; nephews, Jason, Kenneth II, Rayjorn, Jamie, Leroy, Timothy, Burt Richards, Corris Douglas; nieces, Rosalyn Carty, Noreen Rose-Dyer, Janice Rose Farida, Miranda, Whitney, Monica, Alisha and Kendra Richards, Veronica Esdaille, Zanie Smithen, and a host of other nieces and nephews both from the Dore and Wrensford families; long-time friend, Yvonne Audain; special friends include Doreen Caines, Eileen Hennis, and Melvena Connor; special thank you for all your help to Bernard Burke Sr., Lionel Mulraine Jr., Olay Nesbitt Sr., Susannah Lake, Selma Rubaine, the management and staff of Tropical Health and Hospice Service Company and to the pastor and members of the Emmanuel Baptist Church.
The viewing will be 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The service will follow immediately at 10 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health regulations, masks or other facial coverings must be worn at all times.
Arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Tributes can be sent to chique5@hotmail.com no later than Saturday, Jan. 30.
