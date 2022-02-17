It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Violet Ernestine Somersall, who passed on Jan. 26, 2022.
She was preceded In death by her parents, Lilian "Rose" Prentice-Huggins and Alfredo "Fredo" Huggins; husband, Thomas Somersall Sr.; sister, Jeanette Huggins-Webster; nephews, Antonio "Tonce" Callwood
Cecil and Mario Huggins; aunts, Olga Albertha Prentice Stapleton and Adelina Huggins Webb Cline.
She was survived by children, Yvette Huggins, Thomas Jr, Terrance and Francis-Ann Somersall; grandchildren, 'Monique Somersall, Te'Jean Somersall, Synia Somersall, Amoi Somersall, A'Jahnique Warner, Ajahnee Francis and Amonyce Somersall; sisters, Claudette Prentice, Joan Gomez, Joycelyn Huggins, Genevieve Thomas, Jacinth Walters, Jacqueline Barnes and Julie Swanston; brothers, Junior, Miller, and Wendell Huggins, Alfred "Copter" Prentice, Alfred and Patrick Pemberton; brothers-in-law, Todd Gomez and Aldrick Thomas; and aunts, Lillian Prentice and Christina Hicks.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the first viewing from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 25, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. The service will begin at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
