Friends and relatives are advised of the passing of Violet Fleming on Jan. 28, 2021, at the golden age of 94.
She was a food service worker at Knud Hansen Memorial Hospital for more 20 years. Violet was a devout member of the Wesley Methodist Church and was an active member of the Women’s League and the Benevolent Society Organizations.
She was preceded in death by her son, Lucyn Skelton; sister, Louise Frett of Tortola; and her brother, Tibert Fleming of St. Thomas.
She was survived by her daughters, Lydia Smith, Lorna Fleming, Lennice Gumbs-Elskoe; sons, Leon Skelton, Lionel Fahie, Lorenzo Fahie, Lyndon Nicholas; sons-in-law, Junior Smith, Glenn Elskoe; adopted sons, “Allie” Alison Petrus, Julian Hendricks (brother), Leroy Jackson; daughters-in-law, Antoinette Skelton, Cher Nicolas; grandchildren, Lucille Skelton, Sherry Anderson-Smith, Brandon and Curtis Smith, Camille Huyghue, Earl Kelly Jr., Lonette Gumbs-Skelton, Leroy Jackson III, Erminy Jackson, Sean and Asha Fahie, Tyanna Banks, Desmarie Hodge, Abdul Fleming, Nybriah Kelly, Lyndon, Lenisha, and Lorenzo Nicholas, Britney Fahie, Lekenya and Ramsez Skelton; great-grandchildren, Jaden and Nia Gumbs, Anaiya and Jaylen Fahie, Mya and Morgan Cuttino, Khristian Vergus, Shaqulle A. Smith, Zoe B. Smith, Felicia Kory Smith, Malekai Fleming, Violet Jackson, Jaris and Christopher Minter; special cousin, Norvel Smith; nieces, Maxine Fleming, Angela Fleming-John Baptiste, Blanche Nurse-Hodge, Ingrid Benjamin, Lorna Fleming; and nephews, Carl Fleming, Ludence Fleming.
On the island of Tortola, Voilet was survived by nieces, Cleone Maduro, Vedis and Lynette Frett, Alicia Frett-Nicols, Marie and Mary Fleming; and nephews, Vincent Frett, David And Andrew Fleming.
The Celebration Of Life is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Wesley Methodist Church (located In Anna’s Retreat). The viewing will begin at 10 a.m., with the service following immediately at 11 a.m. Interment is at Smith Bay Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.