Family and friends are advised of the passing of Violet Revanity Connor.
Violet Revanity Connor, also known as Vie, died at the age of 74 on Dec. 4, 2021, in Winter Park, Fla. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Cecilia Warner.
Violet was born on Feb. 10, 1947, in St. Paul, St. Kitts, West Indies. She is survived by her husband, Clement Roy Connor; her brothers, George and William Warner; sisters, Lillian and Edith Rogers. In her union with Clement, Violet gave birth to four children; Eulene Samuel, Corene Connor, Nadine Connor and Quincy Connor.
Violet was blessed to have eight grandchildren, Kheron and Kierra Prophet, Bianca, Shaneece and Denia Samuel, Jivonte’, C’coy and Qaliek Connor. She also has two great-grandchildren, Maliyah and Zion Samuel; son-in-law, Arthlyn Samuel; and a daughter-in-law, Shamora Connor.
Violet attended the St. Paul’s Primary School at Church Ghaut, St. Paul’s. She was a member of St. Paul’s Wesleyan Church and taught Sunday school on benches down at Charles Ground. She worked at the Sehaley’s Cloth Store. Soon after, Violet fell in love with Clement Roy Connor, the man of her dreams, on Dec. 29, 1966. They both relocated to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, in 1967. Subsequently, she began working at the Wesleyan Academy, St. Thomas, holding many positions within the school. Violet sang in the women’s choir and led the weekly praise and worship. Violet Revanity Connor will be remembered for her love of God and serving His church. She was truly loved by everyone who came in contact with her.
A home going celebration will take place Saturday, Dec. 18, at Pax Villa Funeral Homes, Orlando, Fla. The viewing is from 10 to 11 a.m. with a service to follow at 11 a.m.
