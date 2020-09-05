Violette Marie Jeanne Hilty, of Christiansted St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. She was 90 years old.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. LeBlanc.
She is survived by her daughters, Christine and Tina Hilty; stepdaughters, Toni Hilty and Barbara Schindler; son, Christophe Von Hohenberg; stepsons, Mark, Eric, and Curt Schindler; grandchildren, Taylor Hilty-Longnecker and Christoph Hilty-Seguro; daughter-in-law, Paddi Schindler; sons-in-law, Paulo Seguro and Donald Fischer; niece, Pascale Lartigue; nephew, Joselyn Lartigue; great-niece, Silene Lartigue; special friends, Donn Schindler, Jean Goodrich, Lucano, and Nicole Rombaldi; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Animal Shelter.
Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Schuster’s Crematorium, LLC.
