With deep sorrow, the family of Virgil Shefton Audain Sr. announce his passing on July 7, 2021.
Born on Dec. 8, 1937, he is survived by his wife, Yvonne Audain; brother, Derick Audain; children, Jasmine Audain-Halliday, Gweneth Audain, Yvette Audain-Hedrington, Virgil Jr. and Virdin Audain; grandchildren, Shameila Baptiste, Syneqa Smith, Lenette Hedrington, Zhané and Zhaquan Halliday and Glenesha Harris; great-grandchildren, Leila Smith, A’Kanye and Auré Baptiste; nieces, Deslyn Audain-Lang and Renissa Audain-Smalls; cousins, Joan and Shauna Archibald; brothers-in-law Oliver, James and Samuel Smithen; sisters-in-law Marilyn Audain, Annette Fleming, Emily Brown, Marjorie Bellot, Iona Morton and Una Farrell; son-in-law, Errol Halliday; special friend, Claudius Clarke; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention, including the WAPA community.
The first viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, July 30, at Turnbull's Funeral Home.
The second viewing will be at 9 a.m., July 31, at All Saints Cathedral Church, with service to follow immediately at the church at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
