We regret to announce the passing of Vitalia Leonard, better known as Wethelma or Rose, of St. Thomas and Tortola, who died April 5, 2020.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, viewing and services of the late Vitalia Leonard will be for family only. However, family and friends may still offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
She is survived by her children, Dariel Farrington – Lettsome (Dotsy), Claudette Farrington, Dave Smith (Marshall); grandchildren, LeCorraine “Cory” Smith, Kerry Smith, Steve Smith, Denosha Lettsome, Densie Lettsome Jr., Ca-Jani “CJ” Fahie; great-grandchildren, Denrick Parris, Denny Parris, Jaden Lettsome, Jahdani Lettsome, Jadiyah Lettsome, Salem Elias Fahie; sisters, Martha Earlin Ralph, Arona Nibbs of New York,
Amona Nibbs of Colorado; uncles, Charles Leroy Frett; aunts, Naomi Patterson, Margerita Maggie Blyden;
brother-in-law, Eugene Somersall; sister-in-law, Gloria Wheatley; daughter-in-law, Virginia Smith; son-in-law, Densie Lettsome Sr.; godsons, Leonard Frett and Dalton Turnbull; special cousins, George Freddie Murray of New York, Cecil Frett of Florida, Leando Frett of Tortola and New York, Wesly Penn of Tortola; special friends, Anona Chalwell, Altera Frett, Elodia Weekly, Elaine Fahie, Hyacinth Thomas, Hazel Callwood, Eleanor “Miss Bee” Baptiste, Virginia Cuffy, Melita Crabbe, Mayrose Smith, Leonice and Viola Donovan.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
