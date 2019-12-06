We announce the passing of Vitalyn Forbes Henry, who died Nov. 26, 2019, at Schneider Hospital.
The first viewing will be from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, with the service at 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home on St. Thomas. The second viewing will be from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, with the service at 10 a.m. at Kingshill Funeral Home on St Croix. Interment is at Kingshill Funeral Home.
She is survived by her son, Craig Krause Sr.; daughters, Glenda Edney Nugent and Donna Edney; sisters, Carmen Forbes Sewer, Ettiene Holst Derricks, Sonia Holst Thomas; brother, Eric Sackey; son-in-law, Paul Nugent; caregiver, Annette “Lorna” Smith; grandsons, Paul Yarwood Jr., Alston Yarwood, Craig Krause Jr., Clarence Todman Jr.; granddaughters, Shanda Griffith, Aurelia Donald, Neva Griffin, Anishah and Arishah Krause; nieces and nephews, Cheryl Jackson, Mario Charles, Alexis Jackson Brown, Valencio Jackson, Sherrymae Jackson, Avenile Terrel, Janis Esannason, Corrine Nugent, Henry, Edna and Lawrence Derricks, Mary Sewer, Matthew Lovell, Joyanne Sackey, Barbara Thomas, Cindy Quencas, Monique Thomas, Ulyssis Piper Sr., Everel Forbes and Rudell Rabsatt; godchildren, Velma and Samuel Caines, Corleen I. C. Henry, Ethlyn Sewer, Alexander and Clifford Williams, Kimra Philpot, Lorita Pickering, Tonya VanHolten.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
