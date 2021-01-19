Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Vivian A. Smith on Jan. 1, 2021, at the age of 90.
Vivian A. Smith was preceded in death by her husband, Albelt Leonard Smith; and son, Vergil James.
She was survived by sisters, Helena Barnes, Mayrose Smith; brother, Alonzo Smith; sons, Prince Al Fahie, Clifton Fahie; daughters, Yvonne Callwood George, Agatha Callwood Varlack, Eartha James Lettsome; stepchildren, Kim, Peggy, Pamela, Ingrid, and Jasmin Smith and Albelto Smith Jr., Dani Everett; 18 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; nieces and nephews too many to mention; and pallbearers, Prince Al Fahie, Clifton Fahie, Clifton Fahie Jr., Louis Varlack, Donal Turnbull, Roy Hodge Jr.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m., with the service immediately following at 10 a.m. The interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message on www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.