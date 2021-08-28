The family of Vivian Edwardson Potter sadly announces his passing.
Edwardson left this life on Aug. 1, 2021, at the age of 68.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Margaret Potter; and his brothers, Fitzroy and Cecil (Fatta Potter).
He is a 1972 graduate of the Charlotte Amalie High School. After hurricanes Irma and Maria, he returned home, from Atlanta, on a more permanent basis and used his skills as a contractor to repair many homes in the St. Thomas-St. John district that were damaged in 2017. Edwardson leaves behind a big, loving family, including his children, Shawn, Natalie, Edwardson Emel, Victor Marcus, Vivian Edwardson Jr., and Dilan. His grandchildren are Christopher, Simone, Aaron, Maia, Monet, Kimora, Drake, Sean, Amalie, Noah, Maxwell, Isabella, and Allyson Amalia. Two great-grandchildren, Aladina and Talyah, are also left to mourn.
Edwardson leaves behind five brothers and three sisters, St. Clair, Osbert, Ronald, Everard, Milton, Carol Turnbull of Tortola, and Lydia and Patricia. He leaves 13 nephews and 10 nieces. His nephews are Shakimo, Shakeem, Dareem, Indigo, Khoi, Jawhan, Ronald, Kyle, Jamal, Tahron, JeVar Potter-Blake, Dakarai, Jayvyn; and his nieces are Nicole, Monifa, Sharifa, Syieda, Zia, Kamarsha, Keinesha, Dyonna, Dykisha and Kyrah.
He leaves many aunts, uncles and cousins in Antigua and New York. Additionally, the Cranston, Rhymer, Bailey, Henry and West families are all mourning the shocking loss of their beloved family member.
The family invites the public to join them for a celebration of Ed’s life on Thursday Sept. 2, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home, beginning with a viewing at 9 a.m., followed by a brief service at 10.
COVID-19 protocols will be strictly enforced. Those unable to attend can view a live stream on http://edwardsonPotter.epicvi.com
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
