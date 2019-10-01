We regret to announce the passing of Vivian Ortiz.
The viewing will be Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Services will be held Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Ramon L. Ortiz Sr.; son, Ramon L. Ortiz Jr.; daughters, Vanessa L. Ortiz Williams, Melissa E. Ramirez, Julissa V. Artis; son and daughter-in-law, Mark A. Williams, Mario Ramirez, Sylvester Tres Artis; siblings, Jose Antonio Lugo, Victor Lugo; grandchildren, Dyandra Ortiz McCarthy, Deja Ortiz Williams, Cassandra Ortiz Williams, Gregory Palmer, Wynter Palmer, Riccardo Ortiz, Ramon L. Ortiz III, Denique Richards, Kyrie Artis, Isabella Ramirez, Vivian Ramirez, Nuvia Ramirez, and Noe Ramirez .
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
