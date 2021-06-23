Volney Orlando Steinbergen
The family of Volney Orlando Steinbergen, also known as “Oz,” wishes to announce his passing on May 30, 2021, on St. Thomas, at the age of 62.
He was a devoted father, son, brother and friend. Volney constructed his first home at the young age of 17 and from then moved on to become an avid construction worker who took great pride in his craft. He was a lover of nature, and he dedicated his life to serving his family and the Lord.
The viewing is at 9 a.m. Sunday, June 27, at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church in Estate Tutu, St. Thomas with the service immediately following at 10 a.m.
Attendees are encouraged to wear shades of light blue and gray or black and white.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Karen Richards; and daughter, Teresa Steinbergen.
He was survived by his mother, Claudette Steinbergen Richards; wife, Christerlin Milton-Steinbergen; children, Rodney Steinbergen, Elvis “Shuckle” James, Kareem Warner, Devon Coker and Eustacia and Evandus Steinbergen; grandchildren, Berchel Wheatley III, Sharesa Steinbergen, Shavicia Hendricks, Tassaney, Zyeka and Genesis Steinbergen, Jayden Warner, Ezekiel Pemberton, Ja’Nae Mells, Ja’Royn Mells Jr. and Nevaeh Steinbergen; great-grandchild, Xaniqua Steinbergen; brothers, Bernie “Cutie” Steinbergen, Joseph Farrington, St. Clair “Jaja” Richards Jr., Anthony “Jaws” Richards, and Trevor, Oriel and Gregory Seaton; brother-in-law, Wendell Claxton; sisters, Myrla Claxton, Lorna Evadney Steinbergen, Jasmine Jazzy Richards-Eddy and Heather and Carol Seaton; sister-in-law, Raynette Richards; nieces, Tanisha Claxton, Evaricia David, Shantelle Eddy-Bully, Charlene Warner, Jaela Richards and many others too numerous to mention; nephews, Kevin Claxton, Ervan Steinbergen, Darnell and Ramell Eddy, Raheem Richards, Addison Warner, Michael Gumbs, Rudell Steinbergen, Xavier Richards, Kaheel Richards and many others too numerous to mention; aunts, Avis, Earline and Saron Douglas; and special friends, Billy Benjamin, Jean Fignole, Lincoln Gumbs, Fitzroy “Jabuda” Liburd, Carl Maynard, Wendell Claxton and Kervin “Hep” Hensley.
The family of the late Volney Orlando Steinbergen would like to express special thanks to all who sent greetings after his passing. His soul now rests in eternal peace.
The funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
Royson Nicolas Jno-Baptiste We regret to announce the passing of Royson Nicolas Jno-Baptiste, who died June 6, 2021.
He was survived by his mother, Joan Smith Jno-Baptiste; father, Lawrence Jno-Baptiste; brother, Nelson Jno-Baptiste; sisters, Tricia Jno-Baptiste James, Cindy Jno-Baptiste Joseph, Alison Jno-Baptiste; nieces, Nyla James, Ayesha Bibby, K’Lynn Jno-Baptiste; nephews, Caden James, Nelson Jno-Baptiste, Tariq Cuffy, Charles Joseph; sister-in-law, Kernita Jno-Baptiste; brother-in-law, William James; aunts, Magdaline Smith, Agnes Serrant, Lucy John Charles, Cheryl Pendenque, Emanuella Christopher, Edwarline Alfred, Erline, Christalyn, Merlyn Jno-Baptiste, Joycelyn Durand, Linda LeBlanc; uncles, Johnis Smith, Hesford Smith, Symbert Smith, Norman Smith, Morgan Felix, Isaac Pierre, Lindy Jno-Baptiste; great-uncle, Samuel Jones; cousins, Asward Jno-Charles, Jody Smith, Jamal Matthew, Kimmoleah, Samuel, and Doyle Jones, Samuel Jones III, and many more too numerous to mention; and special friends, Larry Letang, Robert Laware, Trini, Faris, Dean, Jenna.
The first viewing will be Monday, June 28, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be Tuesday, June 29, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel with services to follow immediately at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
