Volney Orlando Steinbergen
The family of Volney Orlando Steinbergen, also known as Oz, wishes to announce his passing on May 30, 2021, in St. Thomas, USVI, at the age of 62.
He was a devoted father, son, brother, and friend. Volney constructed his first home at the young age of 17 and from then moved on to become an avid construction worker who took great pride in his craft. He was a lover of nature, and he dedicated his life to serving his family and the Lord.
The funeral service for the late Volney Steinbergen will be held Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church in Estate Tutu, St. Thomas, USVI. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m., and the service begins at 10 a.m.
Attendees are encouraged to wear shades of light blue and gray or black and white. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Karen Richards; and his daughter, Teresa Steinbergen.
He was survived by his mother, Claudette Steinbergen Richards; wife, Christerlin Milton-Steinbergen; children, Rodney Steinbergen, Elvis “Shuckle” James, Kareem Warner, Devon Coker and Eustacia and Evandus Steinbergen; grandchildren, Berchel Wheatley III, Sharesa Steinbergen, Shavicia Hendricks, Tassaney, Zyeka and Genesis Steinbergen, Jayden Warner, Ezekiel Pemberton, Ja’Nae Mells, Ja’Royn Mells Jr. and Nevaeh Steinbergen; great-grandchild, Xaniqua Steinbergen; brothers, Bernie “Cutie” Steinbergen, Joseph Farrington, St. Clair “Jaja” Richards Jr., Anthony “Jaws” Richards, Trevor, Oriel and Gregory Seaton; sisters, Myrla Claxton, Lorna Evadney Steinbergen, Jasmine Jazzy Richards-Eddy and Heather and Carol Seaton; nieces, Tanisha Claxton, Evaricia David, Shantelle Eddy-Bully, Charlene Warner, Jaela Richards and others too numerous to mention; nephews, Kevin Claxton, Ervan Steinbergen, Darnell and Ramell Eddy, Raheem Richards, Addison Warner, Michael Gumbs, Rudell Steinbergen, Xavier Richards, Kaheel Richards and others too numerous to mention; aunts, Avis, Earline and Saron Douglas; and special friends, Billy Benjamin, Jean Fignole, Lincoln Gumbs, Fitzroy “Jabuda” Liburd and Kervin “Hep” Hensley.
The family of the late Volney Orlando Steinbergen would like to express special thanks to all who sent greetings after his passing. His soul now rests in eternal peace.
The funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
