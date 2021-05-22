We regret to announce the passing of Walford S. Thomas, also known as Wally or Mr. Thomas, on May 5, 2021, in Houston, Texas.
He was survived by his son, Dennier Walford Thomas (Tampa, Fla.); sisters, Kathleen Morton (St. Eustatius), Mildred Thomas (St. Thomas, USVI), Gloria Gumbs (Anguilla), Margaret “Dell” Gumbs (St. Thomas, USVI); brothers, Freeman Gumbs (Anguilla), Joseph Gumbs (St. Thomas, USVI); adopted brother, Alford Thomas (Anguilla); grandchildren, Dejanae Thomas (Tampa, Fla.), Apryll Thomas (Tampa, Fla.); nieces and nephews too numerous to mention in St. Kitts, Anguilla, USVI, Tortola, and mainland U.S.; cousins too numerous to mention in St. Kitts, Anguilla, USVI, Tortola, and mainland U.S.: and friends too numerous to mention in St. Kitts, Anguilla, USVI, Tortola, and mainland U.S..
The first viewing will be held Friday, May 28, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021, from 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church with services to follow immediately after at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
