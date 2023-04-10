We are very saddened to announce that Wallace William Phaire, Sr., of Estate Catherine’s Rest, Christiansted, St. Croix, U.S., Virgin Islands at the of age of 71 passed away on April 2, 2023, at the Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, Florida on a beautiful Palm Sunday afternoon. He was surrounded by an abundance of much love by his “Forever Loving Bride”, Estrid Beryl Harthman Phaire, along with his five amazing children. Allison Monique Phaire Walters, Wallace Austin Phaire, II., Wallace William Phaire, Jr., Arthur William Phaire and Bruce William Phaire.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Doreen A. Phaire Solis, Norma Phaire Brown, Dawn Christina Phaire; his father, Wallace Austin Phaire; his mother, Evelyn Elita Audain Phaire; and daughter-in-law, Stefanie Crosier Phaire.
He is survived by his father-in-law, Arthur E. Harthman, Sr.; brother-in-law, Arthur E. Harthman Jr., sister-in-law, Dianne C. Harthman; son-in-law, Ian O. Walters; daughters-in-law, Karmina Melendez Phaire, Raquel Daluz and Natasha Mathurin Phaire; nieces, Karen A. Solis, Margarita J. Solis, Faith V. Solis and Norma M. Solis Barnes; nephews, Carl A. Solis, Neils P. Solis and David L. Solis.
He will be missed by 11 awesomely wonderful grandchildren: Avondre’ Iyanni Walters, Monique Eileen Walters, Breana Zoe Walters, Wallace King Phaire, Jamon Austin Fisk, Madison Frances Phaire, Marsden Phillip Phaire, Ariana Daluz, Londyn Taylor Phaire, Dazonte Armando Mathurin Phaire and Dazjanna Adorable Phaire; by his godsons, Dale Peters and Le’Andre Marshall.
Wallace’s related families are: the James, Percy, Cartier, Pettersen, Armstrong, Bough, Finch, Clenance, Kings, Motta, Pedersen, Shuster, Encarnacion, Linquist, Audain, Lindesay, Spencely, Harthman, Reese, Daniels, Esquerdo and Francois. The tenacious St. Croix Central High School Class of 1969. Plus, other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Future plans to lay Wallace to rest will be announced at a later date. Professional services are entrusted to the James Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
