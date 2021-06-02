With deep regret, the family announces the passing of Walston Rudolph Watkins Jarvis Sr., also known as Speedy or Jarvis, of Antigua.
Born on July 13,1938, he passed away on May 9, 2021.
A viewing will be held at Pentecostal Church of God in Christ on Friday, June 4, 2021, from 9 to to 10 a.m. with the service immediately after at 10 a.m. Interment will at Eastern Cemetery.
He leaves to mourn his brother, Leroy C. Jarvis; sons, Wilston Jarvis, Weston Jarvis, Winston Jarvis, Walston Jarvis Jr., and Wanston R. Williams; daughters, Takreem Harrison Rosealyn Jarvis, Wanita Jarvis-lima, Wanda Jarvis, Wandra Jarvis, and Tanquika Williams; grandchildren, Kalea Jarvis, Khamari Jarvis, Kendell Williams, Ki’ante Williams, K’yrah Williams, Kaneika Williams, De’Quan E. Cline, Te’Kejah T. Richardson, Aalijah Crump, Kali’che Jarvis, J’Lina Jarvis, Ariel Jarvis, Ariallo Jarvis, Azani Jarvis, Tamala Jarvis, Jailha Jarvis, Cevanah Whirl, Alayaih Jarvis, Rolanna Jarvis, Weston Jarvis Jr., Japahan Stuart, Jenn Stuart Jr., Jennique Stuart, Jen’Nekai Stuart; and great-grandchildren, De’Nea K. Cline, Tristan A. Cline.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com/
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.