Warren A. Taylor

Ruth Millicent Harrigan-Beagles
The family of Ruth Millicent Harrigan-Beagles sadly announces her passing on July 6, 2020 in Sun City, Florida. She was born June 19, 1933 in New York City to Mildred C. Faris of St. Thomas and Ludvig E. Harrigan, Sr. of St. Croix.
Preceded in death by her brother Ludvig E. Harrigan, Jr. and daughter Edith N. Beagles.
She leaves behind a son, John H. Beagles; daughter-in-law Karen Beagles; adopted daughter Ilma Rogers; grandchildren Anthony, Rudi and Jared Beagles and Alicia Symone Belardo; granddaughter-in-law Kimberly Beagles; nieces Mildred H. Tutein and Annette Harrigan; great grandchildren Jacob, Caleb and Isaiah Beagles, Jalen Brumfield, Alexxus and Jonathan Penrose, and Nadine and Mario Samuel; great niece Jenna Tutein; great nephews Joey Tutein and Elijah Hodge, and many relatives, godchildren, students, colleagues and friends.
Before retiring in 1995, she was an educator for 42 years. Over the years, she taught at Christiansted Public Grammar School, Lew Muckle Elementary, and St. Dunstan’s Episcopal School. She was principal-teacher at Peter’s Rest Elementary School and the first principal at Pearl B. Larsen School. After Pearl B. Larsen, she returned to St. Dunstan’s as (in her words) headmaster. She was also associate professor of Education and Chair of the Education Division at the University of the Virgin Islands.
Dr. Ruth Harrigan-Beagles served the community on several boards including the St. Croix Coastal Zone Management Commission, the Governor’s Commission on the Status of Women, the VIWAPS scholarship board, The Good Hope School, St. Croix Landmarks Society, and the St. Croix Environmental Association. She was the co-chair of the V.I. Commission on Education, and secretary for the fourth Constitutional Convention. She was highly active in her congregation at Lord God of Sabbath Lutheran Church and served several positions on the church council.
A private interment will be held in Christiansted Cemetery and being that her offspring were not raised to be antisocial, a celebration of life will be planned when social conditions allow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made specifically for Queen Louise Home to Lutheran Social Services VI., P.O. Box 866, St. Croix, VI 00841.
Warren A. Taylor
Warren A. Taylor, 70, departed this life on July 7, 2020, in Washington, D.C., after a long struggle with several health challenges.
Born and raised in St. Thomas, Warren attended Charlotte Amalie High School, joined the Army, and garnered a Purple Heart and a Medal of Commendation. He was employed at the V.I. Department of Public Works before getting married and moving stateside. Warren honed the electrical skills his father taught him and turned them into a 35-year career with the federal government in Washington, D.C.. He was a loving husband, father, son, uncle and friend and will never be forgotten by those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sharon Adams-Taylor; his daughters Aja and Ife Taylor; brothers Roy Stephens, Lloyd Stephens (Leona), Louis Taylor, Jr. (Michele); maternal brothers Raymond Quattlebaum, Richard Quattlebaum, Kenny Quattlebaum and Floyd Quattlebaum; sisters Geraldine George (Max) and Denise Quattlebaum; and a host of nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel at Turnbull Funeral home on Thursday, July 30th. Viewing will be from 9 a.m.-10 a.m., service at 10 a.m., with funeral services immediately following. Interment will be at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
