It is with deep sorrow and love that the family announces that Warren O. Richards Sr., better known as “Muggie,” age 71, died on Nov. 30, 2021.
He was a graduate of the Charlotte Amalie High School Class of 1971. Warren was employed with the then VITELCO, now VIYA, and was a member of the Virgin Islands National Guard for more than 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Waldrick Richards; daughters, Debony, Jiffany and Radiance Richards; granddaughter, Sarai Richards; nephew, Denroy “Kyat” Phillip; uncles, Amos Testamark, Victor Testamark, Wilfred Meyers, Lawrence Bjelker, Deremond (Sonny) Richards and James Wesselhoft; aunts, Hermina Testamark, Agatha Meyers VanDarlington and Talita Pillot; and cousin, Angela Davis.
Warren leaves to mourn his mother, Evelyn Foy; son, Warren O. Richards Jr., aka “Yoy”; grandchildren, Jikera Leycock, Jikoy Leycock, Jikiy Leycock, Jikelle Michael, Jiklye Bethune, Kareem and K’Noy Henley, Destiny Richards and Amari Richards; great-grandchildren, A’Ni and A’Neem Melendez, Khylani and J’Layiah Leycock and Jikiy Richards Jr.; sisters, Delia Foy Barrott, Delphine Foy Phillip and Cecelia Foy Blyden; brothers, Roy A. Foy Jr. and Elwin Venzen; his companion, Evett “Peggy” Civil; adopted daughters, Kysha Penn Watley and Leisha Donastorg; nieces, Natasha “Natty” Barrott-Thomas (Leroy), Denise L. Rhymer, Ebony Blyden, Shekema “Queen” Foy, Shukura Stevens, Shereka Foy and Shenequa “Nikky” Foy; great-nieces, Na’Kela Thompson, Tanasha Pemberton, Kyi’jah Hedrington, Amekqua Philip, Janiqwa “Princess” Phillip-Geter (Matthew), Iverie Calo, Jamiqua “Missy” Rivera, Shakwanda Joseph, Jestine Barrott, Amira Henry, Jaleah Foy and T’Quisha Foy; great-great-nieces, Jazlynn Petersen, Caleigh Phillip, Legaci Geter and Aylin Jenkins; nephews, Alfredo Barrott Jr. (Dracheka), Kishawnie “Bub” Henry and Roy “Jun Jun” Foy III (Janie); great-nephews, Jordon Barrott, Shakoi Petersen Sr., Jamuel Flecha, Jaheel Flecha (Amy), Jamoy, Jacoy, Tey’jahnie and A’jahnie Phillip, and Shakwan Dolphin; great-great-nephews, Shakoi “KJ” Petersen Jr., Joseph and Alexander Flecha, and Andres Delgadillo; godchildren, Joy Jackson and Kysha Penn Watley; godsisters and godbrother, Una Cousins, Vera Michael, Sonia Jackson, Ralph Phillips and the children of the late Lenore Gumbs; cousins, Floresia Testamark-Springette (Ulston), Albion Smith, Atanya Springette-Boschulte (Lawrence), Atoya Springette, Avery Springette, Charlene Testamark-Brady (Alanzo), Brandon & Brian Brady, Jacqueline Testamark, DeVaughn Dowe, Annette Meyers, Pauline Diaz-Ottley, Deborah “Aseysha” Merritt (Adolphus), Rosie Linzy (Emory), Darrell Brunn, Claxton Davis Jr., (Rehenia), Dale Davis, Bernard Brunn, Jane Johannes, Juanita Johannes, Darwin and Alvin Newton, Darwin “Dee” Newton Jr., Angel Joseph, Winston Smith, Leona Smith, Denise Johannes, Alfred Jackson, Ishmael Jackson, Elma Barnes, Vivian Henry, Aubrey and Lyra Anthony, Winifred Todman (Ira), Leroy Jackson, Lionel Connor Sr., Agnes “Aggie” Petersen, Winifred Lewis, Henry Petersen, Gladys Connor, Alda Frazer, Clarissa Frett, Al Haynes, Diane “Natta” Wesselhoft, Laverne Wesselhoft and Darrell Richards; special friends, Rowena Penn, Eugene Taylor, Ray Chesterfield, Oliver Chinnery, Chimo, Enard Frett, Julian “Neto” Monsanto, Lydia Rivera, Linda Bastion George, Jacqueline, Carolyn, Sherlyn, Harolyn, Roy Hansen Jr., Wendell Lincoln, Caba Woodrup, Andrew Lake, Andre Christian, Jadeem, Alvin, Janella Davis, Ruth Vanterpool, Gwenette Dowe-Finch, Bernard “Billy” James, Roosevelt Evans crew and Savaneros along with many more relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the viewing, which will be at 9 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 30, at Memorial Moravian Church, with the service immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay, St. Thomas.
Funeral arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
