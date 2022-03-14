It is with heavy hearts that the family of Warren Wilfred Wells Sr., known by his family and friends as “Wells” or “Miyagi,” of Coral Bay, St. John, announces his passing at the age of 72.
Warren Wells, who served his community well, transitioned with the Lord on Feb. 15, 2022, with his wife by his side in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He was born on the island of St. Thomas on June 20, 1949. Warren’s passion for law enforcement propelled him into various careers throughout his life from the Virgin Islands Police Department to Virgin Islands National Park Service, and lastly with the United States Customs and Border Protection, where he retired as port director in St. John. He has received many accolades for his years of service and will be remembered for his compassionate, caring heart as he dedicated his life to the service of others. Warren loved people and you could find him working with the youth of St. John or feeding the homeless, to name a few.
His parents, Linea Andersen Wells and Ernest Wells; brother, Winston Wells; and sister, June Wells, preceded Warren Wilfred Wells Sr. in death.
He will be truly missed by his loving wife, Yvonne Wells; along with his three children, Warren W. Wells Jr., Dionne Wells-Hedrington and Maurice Wells; sister, Margaret Wells; sister-in-law, Alecia Wells; grandchildren; Joshua Wells, Alexa Richards, Kiana Athanase, Ashaun Hedrington, N’Sai Ubiles, Jacob Wells, Mia Wells, K’Nai Ubiles, Malik Wells, Reagan Wells, Caleb Wells, Ryan Wells; great-grandchildren, Ava Wallace, Gianna Pope, Sarai Hodge; daughters-in-law, Carmen Wells, Nyesha Sebastien-Wells; son-in-law, Clinton Hedrington Jr.; nephews, Linden Harrigan, DeJongh Wells, Clarence Stephenson; nieces, Linnette Harrigan, Tara Compton; great-nephew, Jovanie Stephenson; great-nieces, Deniqua Marsh, Ciara Wells, Claesa Stephenson, Caliyah Stephenson, Kemica Bell, T’Yah Smith; aunts-in-law, Gloria Samuel, Marva Applewhite, Harriet Saunders, Gloria Scatliffe; special cousins, Ilva Wesselhoft, Bernard “Slim-man” Wesselhoft, Ashmore Hyndman, Max Charleswell, Cleone Creque; cousins, Smith, Wells, Anderson, Hyndman, Harley, Stagger, Dewindt, Dalmida, Blyden, Henneman, Sprauve, Battiste, Richards, Thomas, Steele, Perkins, Bastian, Wheatley, Callwood, Stevens, and Meyers families and others; special friends, Anthon “Tony" Boynes, Hubert “Pavo” Fredericks, Arthur Wilkinson, Almando “Rocky” Liburd, Julien Harley, George Challenger, Earl Vanterpool, Elrod Hendricks Sr., Patrick Olive, Roland Rodney, Kwabena Davis, Orville “Chopper” Brown, George “Frankie” Sewer, Mario Duncan, Alphonse Estril, Chris Clendinen, Liston “Matey” Sewer; special mention, Carla Challenger, Winella Hodge, Nealia Sprauve, Gayle Varlack, Donna Christopher; BVI family; godchildren, too numerous to mention, Little League family, captains of the USVI, CAHS Class of 1967 and the U.S. Customs family.
The first viewing for Warren Wells Sr. is on Friday, March 18, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. On Saturday, March 19, the viewing is from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Nazareth Lutheran Church on St. John, followed with service at 11 a.m.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online condolences and directions, please visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
