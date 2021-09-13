It is with deepest sorrow that the Williams family announce the passing of our beloved Warrington Williams at the age of 66 on Aug. 31, 2021, at Schneider Regional Medical Center in St. Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Irenie Shillingford and Charles Williams.
He is survived by his wife, Paula Gaspar-Williams; sons, Royston Williams, Samuel Williams, LaShawn Williams and LaQuan Williams; daughters, Jerlyn Vidal and Shalika Stowe, Jonette JnoBaptiste; sister, Isabella Alexander; brothers, Gaford Williams, Lennyford Williams, Johnson Williams and Gifford Williams; grandchildren, Summer Williams, Shalika Williams, Jillian Vidal, Caleb Vidal, Christian Vidal, Daniel Williams, Samaria Williams, Saphira Williams, Jaceri Stowe, Kalan Stowe, Jeniyah Stowe, Deandre Stowe, Elijah Stowe, Shyanne JnoBaptiste, Asia JnoBaptiste and RoShawn Williams; mother-in-law, Thelma Williams; brothers-in-law, Stevenson Gaspar, Vernon Dennery Jr. and Jay George; sisters-in-law, Cherie-Ann Gaspar, Lesley Dennery and Desiree George; sons-in-law, Andy Vidal, and Ablert Stowe and Pellam JnoBaptiste; daughters-in-law, Petiphar John-Williams and Jackie Williams; and nieces, nephew, cousins, and other family members too numerous to mention.
The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Blyden Memorial Chapel. Services will follow at 10 a.m. Then the body will be cremated by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Service.
The family asks that all attendees wear shades of blue, and masks are mandatory.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Service.
