With a deep sense of sorrow and sadness, the Adams families of Tortola and St. Thomas announces the death of Wayne "Facts Man" Adams.
He died at Schneider Hospital in St. Thomas on Sept. 26, 2020, at the age of 57 years.
He was survived by his father, Mario Elwollis Adams; brother, Dale Adams; sister, Vickilyn "Candy" Adams Brown; niece, Dr. Kayla S. Brown; nephew, D'Wayne R. James; and brother-in-law, Edwin O. Brown.
He was also survived by his aunts, Earline Smith, Mayrose Adams, Janet Doeh and Ivy Creque. His surviving uncles are Ludrick Thomas, Stanford Thomas, Orthlie Adams and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Wayne "Facts Man" Adams was recently preceded in death by his mother, Mrs. Doreen Christalia Thomas Adams on Sept. 3. "Facts Man" was a member of the Charlotte Amalie High School Class of 1981. Tributes can be emailed to ebrown4462@aol.com. Deadline for submission is Wednesday, Oct. 14. A pre-service of tributes will be held on Friday, Oct. 23, at Wesley Methodist Church from 9 to 10 a.m., with funeral services to immediately follow at 10 a.m.
Due to the health crisis and resulting government guidelines, face coverings must be worn at all gatherings. Please note that there is a mandated limit of 50 people at gatherings.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
