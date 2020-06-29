Wayne Christiansen Knight
The funeral service for Wayne Christiansen Knight will be held June 30, 2020, on St. Thomas.
The first viewing is today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing is at 9 a.m. Tuesday at V.I. Christian Ministries at the bottom of Donkey Hill. The service follows at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Natalie M. Knight; one daughter, Kasima Knight Hodge; two sons, Jeremy Joshua Knight and Jordan Joshua Knight; four grandchildren, Kalycia, Kamir, Kahlid and Kahmil Hodge; five brothers, Warren Knight, Eric Knight Sr., Lawerence Nibbs, Leon Knight, Hansley Knight; five sisters, Millicent Hodge-Gumbs, Jennifer F. Knight, Millicent Knight, LaVern L. Knight , Joyann Thomas; one uncle, Ernest Knight; one aunt, Ivy Knight; mother-in-law, Shirley A. Krigger Smith; one son-in-law, Tyrone E. Hodge; one sister-in-law, Veronica Smith Leonard; five brothers-in-law, Warren, Brennan, Adonis Smith — Glenn Smith and Vincent Smith; nephews, Shaun Dogue’ Sr. (Wanda), Kivad Richardson (Lisa), Eric Knight Jr., Alston Knight, Nikye’ Knight, Ahsham Nibbs, Ahzullah Nibbs, Ahjem Nibbs, Ahshedah Nibbs, Gregory Lewis, Leon Knight Jr., Kareem Knight, Kasheem Knight, Mahal Knight, Tavorn Ryan, Jo’More Balantine, Kerron Wheatley-Knight, Deveron Leonard; nieces, Jessica Joseph, Jelisa Joseph, Nailah Gumbs-Fahie, Yasmeen Gumbs-Breakenridge, Jakoiya Knight, Aiesha Knight, Khia Knight, Tiffany Knight, Ahpeach Nibbs, Ahjoy Nibbs, Ahniah Nibbs, Samantha Nibbs, Shanika Lewis, Shaneel Lewis, Chanelle Walters, Lynnesha Knight, Alana Balantine, Shaquana Knight, Kerrey Wheatley-Knight, Sulema Simmonds, Devera Leonard Callwood; and many more nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family prefers that attendees wear lively colors, not mourning colors, as this is a celebration of life.
We are very cognizant of COVID-19, so please wear your mask. Your temperature will be checked prior to entering the sanctuary. If the church is full you will not be allowed access. You have the option of viewing the service electronically; to do so send your name and email address to natalie.knight@mutualofomaha.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
