The family of Wendell Liburd, better known as Danno, regrets to inform the public of his passing on Monday, July 4, 2022.
He is survived by his wife, Tessa Liburd; three children, Javier, Jamar and Naikah Liburd in the USA; two brothers, Bernard "Brother B" Liburd on St. Croix, and Gillian "G" Marshall in the USA; three sisters, Mavis George and Jascinth Claxton in the USA, and Pamella Morton on St. Croix; 10 nephews, William Liburd Jr., and Adrian Liburd on St. Croix, Dennis Morton, Bernard Liburd Jr., Malcolm and Lincoln George, Devon Liburd, Abijah Knight Jr., Guilier Le-var Marshall and Najee Douglas in the USA; four nieces, Nadesha Douglas, Sherrice Marshall and Deon Liburd in the USA and Vera Browne in Nevis; four uncles, Spencer Stapleton Sr., Sidney Challenger and George Challenger on St. John and Joseph Challenger on St. Thomas; five aunts, Veronica Challenger, Joan Pemberton and Judith Stapleton in Nevis, Rositta Ward on St. Croix and Lorraine Hull in the USA; two great-aunts, Gwendolyn Clarke and Lillian Prentice in Nevis; two brothers-in-law, Clive Morton and Joseph George on St. Croix; three sisters-in-law, Muriel Liburd on St. Croix, Carol Liburd and Yvonne Marshall in the USA; special cousin, Edreade "Roll" Stapleton; godchildren, Terrance Stapleton, Angelica Thompson, Latoi Liburd and Dishan Williams; special friends, Kennedy Brookes, Edric "Seaga" Webbe, Dave Webbe, Nathaniel "Cas" Smith and Derrick "Beige" Liburd; many other family and friends including Margaret Foster and family, Ira Martin, Jacqueline Huggins, the Stapleton’s family on St. John and Nevis, the Prentices, Wards, Liburds, Bartlettes and Walwyns in Nevis, Abena Tyson, Eileen and Clifford Walwyn, Kevonce Jones and Tracey Brown, Sonia Richardson and Errol Williams.
The first viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 22, at Turnbull's Funeral Home. The celebration of life for Wendell Liburd will take place Saturday, July 23, at Blyden’s Memorial Chapel with the final viewing at 9 a.m. and the service at 10 a.m. He will subsequently be laid to rest at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
