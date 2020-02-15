We regret to announce the passing of Wendy Holder, who died on Feb. 11, 2020.
The viewing will be held a 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church with services to follow immediately after at 10 a.m.
She will be cremated.
She is survived by her daugther, Njumea Gabrielle Holder; sisters, Kathleen Thompson and Rose Harripersad; brothers, Robert, Mervin (Fari), Mikey (Rootsie) and Augustin (August) Holder; grandsons, Jayce Quinn Thompson and Levi Kareem Thompson; nieces, Kelly, Simone, Alexandera, Gail and Gabrielle; nephews, David, Tchall and Michael; sisters-in-law, Irma and Maribel; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
