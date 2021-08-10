With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Wentworth Isidore Thomas, affectionately known as Wenty, who died on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Jephene Thomas; son, Glenford Thomas; stepson, Dave Bowers; adopted son, Pete Sorhiendo; grand-children, Ashanti Thomas, Aidan Francis, Zoey Bowers and Whitley Bowers; brothers, Rev. Everton Thomas and Everson Thomas (Antigua), Everette Thomas (STX), Morrison Thomas (Florida), Lyndon Thomas (Delaware), Randolph Thomas (N.Y.) Conroy Richards and Elroy Richards; sisters, Carmen Richards, Vanessa Prividence (ATL), Marilyn Thomas (STX); nieces, Sharon Henry-Philips and Andrea Gloade-Delpesche; nephew, Sylvester Henry; special cousins, Stanford Francis and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 14, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church.
The service will immediately follow the viewing.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and public heath guidance, mask and facial covering must be worn
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
