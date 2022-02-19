It is with sadness that the family announce the transition of our brother, uncle, cousin, godbrother and friend Whitfield Alexander Moses Jr. affectionately known as Mozako, or “gimme a dollar,” who transitioned Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Schneider Hospital at the age of 74.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Claire Blackman; his father, Whitfield Alexander Moses Sr.; and by his brothers, Amadeo “Tony” Powell and Felicito Moses; sisters, Leander Hodge-Wesselhoft, Lyra and Lera Hodge, Mavis Powell-Quattlebaum, Geraldine Powell-Smith and Alicia “Lefty” Powell; nieces, Marilyn Chesterfield-Smith, Linda Wesselhoft, Minnie Jackson-Jones, and Jacqueline “Jackie” Gabriel-Hester; nephews, Antonio “Tony” Samuel, Glenn “Hawkie” Wesselhoft, Wayne “Poon” Wesselhoft, Winston “Tina” Wesselhoft, Clyde Wesselhoft, Warren Taylor, and Irwin “Sonny” Smith.
He is survived by his brother, Ira Moses; sisters, Gertrude Powell-Samuel, Violet Powell-Vanterpool and Yolanda Powell-Penha; sister-in-law, Ivy Moses; brother-in-law, Lucien “Peanut” Samuel; nieces, Nata D. Wesselhoft-Rieara, Laverne Wesselhoft, Marie Wright-Pinney (Willis), Victoria “Vicki” Wright, Doris Samuel-Rogers, Coreen Samuel, Joycelyn Bonelli-Dewindt, Lisa Faulkner-Plunkett (Omar), Clara Villegas, Adrienne “Annie” Smith-Murray (Hazel), Francisca “Faye” Smith-Washington (Tyrone), and Denise Quattlebaum; nephews, Liston Moses, Elton Moses, Michael Wright (Yasmine), Lewis Wright Jr., James “Punkie” Wesselhoft, Richie “Butchie” Wesselhoft (Lauralee), Jeffrey “Chipo” Wesselhoft, Dennis Samuel, Bertrand Samuel, Byron Samuel, Lucien “Jambi/Poso” Samuel Jr., Patrick Smith, Edwin James, Floyd Quattlebaum, Kenny Quattlebaum, Raymond Quattlebaum, Richard Quattlebaum; great-nieces, Ashurna, Aleah, Marcia and Semetra Moses, Wilma M. Pinney, Stacy Wright-Osae-Asare (ZKweku), Kelly Hester, Shauna Wesselhoft-Roach (Sam), Sharika, Tejah, Anna and Devia Wesselhoft, Angelique “Angie” Dewindt, Karina Freeman, Keisha and Tiffany Saddler, Karla, Danielle and Sandra Rogers, Saleema Hudson, Beernadine Jones-Evelyn (Neigel), Gloria Jones-Pemberton (David), Shakima Petersen (Shakeem), Shawnette, Darleen, Donata, Delmorita, Delima, Shinell, Samantha, Gertrude “GeeGee”, Lavelle, Toyia, and Lucita Samuel, Latifah Andrew, Cherese Smith, Melissa Murray, Cherese Washington, Desiree Felton, Aja and Efay Taylor;
great-nephews, Avery and Troy Moses, Willis Pinney II (Krisma) Mykel (Brittany), Hashim, Mychal and Marcus Wright, Dwayne, Devon, Glenn, and J”Ni Wesselhoft, Wilbur Jr. and Tony Saddler, Dennis Jr., Dominic, Delimo, and Lukata Samuel, Tristan Murray, Justin Washington, Vernon Jefferson, Isaiah, Elijah, and Micah Plunkett, Jonathan Tynes and Stanford Pelage.
The first viewing will be Friday, Feb. 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be Saturday, Feb. 26, at 9 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, with service immediately following at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Please submit tributes, pictures and videos to alpbdesigns@gmail.com by Sunday Feb. 20, by 11:59 p.m.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
