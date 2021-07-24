Wilbur G. Lewis Sr., who was born May, 27, 1925, died June 28, 2021.
He was survived by his spouse, Maria D. Lewis; sister, Clarice Joseph (Rixie); brother, William G. Lewis Jr. (Tito); children, Wilbur G. Lewis Jr. (Butch), Teresa Lawrence, Darryl Lewis, Lorene Lewis-Hauser, Kevin Lewis, Sheri Lewis, Mia Lewis-Smith; grandchildren, Shaun Lewis, Dawn Byrd, Teresa Lewis, Christopher Brown, Bianca Lewis, Tiffany Lewis, Michael Lewis, Robert Lawrence Jr., Tera Lawrence, Michael Lewis, Jessica Lewis, Darryl Lewis Jr., Jeanelle Lewis Tune, Munirah Lewis-Daniel, Keith Lewis, Le’Sean Lewis, Chantal Barton, Lauren Hauser, Lisa-Kolar, Nina Lewis, Amahl Lewis, Monique Johnson, Nathaniel Anthony, Milan Anthony, Joshua Anthony, Jamali Smith, Matea Smith, Josie Smith, and Milo Smith.
The service is at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 26.
Burial is at Western Cemetery No.1 immediately after the service.
