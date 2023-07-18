We the family of Wilfred Emanuel Baptiste, Sr. regrets to announce his passing on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at the age of 88. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elma Donovan Baptiste.
He is survived by sons, Wilfred Emanuel Baptiste, Jr., Avery Baptiste and Dean Baptiste, Sr.; daughters, Angela Baptiste and Colleen Baptiste-Bird; son-in-law, Michael Bird; daughter-in-law, Mary Garrett-Baptiste; grandchildren, Allan, Shaun, Shane, Sinai, Jermaine, Tramaine, Richard, Shaniqua, Karolyn, Khadia and Khalia Baptiste, Richard Baptiste, Jr., Dean Baptiste, Jr. (BJ), Avery Alexander Baptiste (Lil Avery), Irwin and Shane Williams. Clara Prather; great grandchildren, Isaiah Prather, Trayson Donovan, Arianna and A’Layah Buchanan, Maliki Barry, Jaheem Gumbs, Makeda Gumbs, Alonzo, Jordyn, Naquon, Tishea and Andre Baptiste; brothers, Wilston and Wilbert Baptiste; sisters, Ena Miller and Edith Rogers; brothers-in-law, Glen Miller Samuel Daly, Ted Rayne, Alister McMaster, Clarence, Ivo, Henito, Leon and Tito Donovan; sisters-in-law, Beverly Baptiste, Gwendolyn Smith, Althea Turnbull, Inez Shephard, Vera Rayne, Gwenette McMaster, Ivy Dawson, Aurelia, Georgia and Leonora Donovan and many other loving relatives, family members, and close friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service at Wesley Methodist Church in Tutu on Friday, July 21, 2023. Viewing 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Service 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
