We regret to announce the passing of Wilhelmina Audain, affectionately known as “Gussie” or “Mama,” of Basseterre, St. Kitts, who resided in St. Thomas, USVI. She passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in the comfort of her home.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Florence January; father, Spencer Browne; husband, Arthur Maynard; grandson-in-law, Elvan “Joey” Stephens; daughter-in-law, Rosemary Audain; and last born son, Dion “Sqiuggy” Audain.
Wilhelmina was also survived by her sons, Arthur Audain, Glenroy Browne, Brian Audain, Winston “Fitzroy” Audain; daughters, Hazel “Arlene" Tatem, Sharon “Pamela” Audain, Patricia “Sandra” Audain and Jasmine Audain; brother, Samuel “John” Issac; granddaughters, Ava Vanheyningen, Abena Berkerley, Jahima Parsons, Jeinicia Audain-Stephens, Xania Tatem, Shahida Audain, Zaveise Tatem, Jahvecia Audain, Shaqouya Audain, Zoya Tatem, Sha’Quanda Audain, Ta’Quanda Audain, Brianna Audain, Ta’Quoisa Audain; grandsons, Everton Audain, Zavin Tatem, Joquoy Buchanan, Kahliff Audain, Winston Audain Jr., Allister Audain, Resean Audain, Brian Audain Jr. and Cardin Brooks; nieces, Theolinda Chumney; nephews, Charles “Vince” Issac and Anthony Chumney; great- granddaughters, Asia Vanheyningen, Tiara Lettsome-Stephens, Keannah-Marie Gerald, Lennicia Charles, Zariyah Tatem, Jania Joseph, Anaira Audain, Adajah Berkerley, Jazara Harrigan, Jazelle Jeffers, Jatrice Jeffers and Alicia Audain; great-grandsons, Anthony Vanheyningen, De’Jonte Joseph, Anai Audain, Kahliff Audain Jr. and Kameron Audain; adopted grandchildren, Shatima Charleswell, Deborah Taylor, Clinton James, Searla Tyrell-Morton, Kenesha Tyrell-Riley and Jermaine Paris; best friends, Sylvia Tyrell and Joycelyn Demming-Mills; daughter-in-law, Faye Audain; son-in-law, Winston Tatem; granddaughter-in-law, Nikela Audain; grandson-in-law, Hal Vanheyningen; special friends, Gwendolyn Ryan, Lavie Daniel, James Smithen, Lenroy “Pyrah” Charles, Julia Burke, Sinclair “Chalise” Henry, Kyza Callwood, Julia Ryan, Patricia Conn, Earl Demming, Joel Buchanan, Christobele Furlonge, Marvo Russell, Marilyn Carr, Damian Weeks, Ronnie Richards, Mark Handley, Naima Parsons, Merclyn Gumbs-Hughes, Hildred Rawlins, Cheryl Cornelius, Jennifer Maynard, Dorette Greaves, Clavis Greaves, Andrea Reynolds and Catherine Crawford; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. The first viewing will take place Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services from 3 to 5 p.m. The second viewing will take place Thursday, Oct. 29, from 9 to 10 a.m., with services immediately following at 10 a.m also at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family respectfully requests that all attendees adhere to social distancing guidelines and all other safety rules.
