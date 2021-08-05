Relatives and friends are advised of the death of William B. Penn, affectionately known as “Willie” or “Mr. Penn,” who passed away on St. Thomas on Monday, July 12, 2021. He was born on Tortola, BVI. William Penn was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia A. Penn; ex-wife, Janet Penn Jacobs; and daughter, Cassilla “Netta” Hamlet.
Mr. Penn was best known for working at several bakeries on the island of St. Thomas to include, Lockhart Bakery, Cake Box, Vootsman (or Bootsman) Bakery, Sunshine Bakery, and Weekes & Weekes Bakery.
He is survived by his sons, William Penn, Jason Penn, Jody J. Penn, Glenn A. Martin, and Troy A. Francis; daughters, Jacklin Penn, Joy J. Penn, Gertrude Maduro, and Tracy Francis; grandchildren, Rudolph Francis, J’Nelle Francis, Chevon Francis, Raquinn Jones, Jackima Jones, Jah’Niqua Jones, Shakeem Penn, Shaqueena Penn, J’Dorie Penn-Rogers, J’Dorneé Penn-Rogers, Anthony Huggins, Shaquella Willis, Samalia Willis, Arisha Lewis Edwards, Leanna Lewis Parris, Jose Hodge, Delrease Bryan Francis, Cellecia Francis, Jonathon Bordes, Hezekiah Martin, Adejsha K. Francis, Troy W. Francis, Torian R. Francis, Annetta L. Francis; 28 great-grandchildren; brothers, Elvin Penn and Reginal Penn; sister-in-law, Sonia Lettsome; brother-in-law, Lachland Charles; special friends, Richard and Anna Tuitt, Bobby (taxi), Vannetta George, Keith Roland, Priscila Clarke, and Jacqueline Rogers.
The first viewing of the late William B. Penn will take place on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Funeral Home for Funerals. The second viewing will take place at Christchurch Methodist, Market Square, on Monday, Aug. 9, from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by the funeral services at 10 a.m.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
