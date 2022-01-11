We sadly announce the passing of our beloved William Belardo, age 66, who lost his battle to cancer on Dec. 16, 2021.
His celebration of life will take place at 10 a.m., Feb. 24, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Church, Frederiksted, St. Croix.
“Willy,” or “Bill,” as he was known, was born and raised on St. Croix and lived his entire adult life on St. John initially and then moved to St. Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Miguel Belardo.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Belardo Estevez; his son, William Bilal Belardo; his grandson, Titan Belardo Wakam; his sister, Bonnie Belardo van Zoest; his brothers, Mickey A. Belardo, and Miguel Belardo Jr.; and his brother-in-law, Paulus Johannes van Zoest.
His is also survived by his mother, Isabel Belardo; his nieces and nephews, Crystal Isabel Hoch and Christopher Hoch, Candace Nicole Qamar andJamshaid Qamar, Nicolas Miguel Pedraza, Elizabeth Hoch, Miguel Hoch, Xavier Hoch, Cristóbal Hoch, Tiambe Hoch, Xander Rodriguez; his aunts, Carmen Gomez and Maria van Putten; his cousins, Carmen Clendenin, Elaine Gomez, Reginald Gomez, Louis Gomez, Ruben Gomez, Hilton and Tamara Armstrong, Joan Armstrong, Dennis Armstrong, Calvin Fraites Jr., Judith van Putten, Clifton and Maria van Putten, Harold and Raquel van Putten, John Palacios, Rey Palacios, Richard Palacios, Alicia Palacios, Marsha Palacios, Sandra Palacios, Ricardo Richardson, Mario and Yolanda Richardson, John and Tracy Alexander, Joanna Burton, William Stamatakis, Dean Stamatakis, Adele Erbacher, Stephen Gomez, Dominic Gomez, Anthony Gomez, Louise Gomez, Dana Marie Gomez, Luis Gomez, Erika Gomez, Denise Thurland, Michelle Thurland, Michael Thurland, Angelique Thurland, Pierre Thurland, Nelly Belardo, Dalia Belardo, Sonia Cuencas, Gladys Cuencas, and Nilsa Belardo Rivera.
Special mention with thanks to the Very Rev. Bishop Jerome Feudijo, Dr. Valerie Comissiong-Pieterkin, Dr. Gadynn Hall, Dr. Alfred Heath, the nursing staff at Schneider Medical Regional Center, Commissioner Kimberly Gomez; Allen Malone, Joseph Blyden, Ira Baptiste, Priscilla Clarke, Kishma Chinnery, Martha at Windward Passage, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston; the Houston Methodist SNF and Methodist Hospital; the USVI Source, Charlene Abramson Joseph, Mario and Yolanda Richardson, Stephanie Renfrow Hamilton, Ruben Gomez, Crystal Isabel Hoch and family, Harold and Raquel van Putten, Candace Nicole Qamar, St. Joseph Class of 1973, St. Joseph Class of 1972, Joy Thomas and family, Coleen Hodge, Debra and Vic Williams, Agnes and Chris Joy, Eleanor George and relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
