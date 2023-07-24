Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of William Billy Dobbins, Jr. on June 30, 2023 at the age of 59 at his Schneider Regional Medical Center.
He is survived by his mother, Antoinette Hendrickson; step-father, Clinton Hendrickson; wife, Makeda Benjamin-Dobbins; daughters, Melissa N. Dobbins, Makeda A. Dobbins, Maketa A. Dobbins; step daughter, Joselyn Mateo-Polanco; sons, Lamar T. Dobbins, Levi A. Dobbins; grandchildren, Na’ilah K.A. Hicks, Ma’Niya A. Dawson, Alani M. Garcia, Layla-Marie Dobbins, Isaiah D. Dobbins, Nazaire J. Lawrence, Jalen Lamar Dobbins, Jeremiah I. Dawson; sisters, Gloria M. Stagger, Sandra Hodge Benjamin; aunts, Ivy Baker, Dorothy Malone, Thelma Smalls, Adina Williams; uncles, Alfredo Delville, Ira Hodge Delville; nieces, Kimberly Martin, Ojuwa N. Lewis, Shawriya K. Benjamin; nephew, Dwight Petersen, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Dobbins; brother-in-law, Wynstan Benjamin.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend first viewing on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals, 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023 at Celestial Chapel. Viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m.
The family requests red and black be worn at the service.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
