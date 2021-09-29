It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved William C. Jowers of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, who passed away Sept. 27, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Eva Jowers; and brother, John Jowers.
He is survived by his wife, Yvonne L. Jowers; and sister-in-law, Karen M. Hansen; brother-in-law, Charles E. Lee and family; the entire Jowers family; special friends, Ruthlyn (Ruthie) and King Simon; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Bill will be remembered for his 25 years as general manager of Magens Bay, a job that he loved.
Bill was a kind and generous person and was well liked by those who met him. May he rest in peace.
As per Bill's request, there will be no services. His ashes will be spread at sea.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
