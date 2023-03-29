The family announces the passing of William Eustace Bowers, affectionately known as Eustace, on March 21, 2023, in Orlando, Florida. Mr. Bowers was born in Antigua on March 5, 1934, and was preceded in death by his wife, Annetta Bowers; mother, Kezia Pearl Bowers; father, David Bowers; and sisters, Vassel Peters and Iola Browne.
He is survived by his children, Nathaniel Bowers, Joycelyn Bowers Lambertis, Andrea Bowers, Charmaine Bowers Francis and Shauneille Bowers; stepson, Elderfield McCoy; daughter-in-law, Carol Bowers; son-in-law, Cortright Francis; grandchildren, Michael Bowers, Jermaine Martin, Jalen Francis and Matara Simmons; grand-son-in-law, Cedric Simmons; niece, Cheryl Vanterpool; nephews, Codroy Christian, Hartwell Christian, and Randolph Scotland, and many other relatives too numerous to mention.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church on St. Thomas. The viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be at the Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online condolences or to share a special memory visit the Hurley website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
