Long time St. Thomas resident William Grogan passed on July 4, leaving a legacy of friends, family and community participation. Bill is best known for his ownership of Barnacle Bill’s, the St. Thomas Restaurant and Nightclub that drew both famous and budding musicians from the 80’s and 90’s. Hosting bands like Dave Mason and Bon Jovi, the club was a central place for musicians to both play and enjoy the community of like-minded people. Limelight Monday is still talked about today as Bill offered anyone the opportunity to take to the stage and show their stuff. Many a budding musician got their chance to play in a very supportive environment at Barnacle Bill’s. Performers would often play their normal gigs and then show up at Barnacle Bill’s to just have fun sitting in for a song or limin to that night’s music. Co-owned with wife Judy, the couple provided food, drinks and a lively atmosphere for anyone to relax and meet new or old friends.
Bill’s dream was to create a stage where he could host every genre of music and he did just that at Barnacle Bills. In 1985 he branched out from his club stage and partnered with Edgar Baker Phillips and produced “Love Fest” featuring Third World and Dick Solberg “The Fiddler” at Lionel Roberts Stadium and in 1987 Bill partnered with Marshall Bell and Mike O’Shiver to produce Jazz Fest at Magen’s Bay, filling the air with the music of Dizzy Gillespie, Wayne Shorter, Jon Lucien, and John Shaffer. The event was a huge success! Then in 1999, Bill and Steve Bornn produced Beach Jam at Magen’s Bay which showcased the Puerto Rican great Tito Puente.
Over the years Bill supported many organizations, giving his time and talent to our community. He was a member of Fred and Polly Watt’s and Jimmy Loveland’s October Sunday and worked with Georgeanne McNichols on the Texas Chili Cookoff for many years. A proud member of Friends of the Library, Bill was an avid reader and had a lifelong quest for knowledge. He served on the Board of Directors Tillet Garden’s “Classics in the Garden” and brought island favorites David and Nancy Bromberg. A little-known fact about Bill is that he was an avid historian. He spent many afternoons with friends talking about Virgin Islands history and loved finding old photos and memorabilia of island life in the 19th and 20th centuries.
In his childhood and through his 20’s, Bill lived and worked in the Adirondack Mountains making lifelong friends. Each summer for many years he visited his North Country Adirondack Friends and enjoyed the magic of reconnecting. Retired and savoring life with his wife Judy and son Will filled many precious moments in recent years. The three created an oasis at their home through the shared love of plants. An ornamental plant lover, Bill’s orchids and tillandsias allow any visitor to ooh and ah just taking in the beauty of each unique plant and its placement in the beautiful garden.
In addition to his immediate family, wife, Judy; son, Will; and grandchildren, Avery and Aviana; Bill’s extended family by choice were the Limelight Monday Band Members, Steve Richman, John Brittain, Andy Easton, Freddy Rabuse, Dick Solberg “The Fiddler”, Morgan Whalen, James Anderson, Abija, Hugh Mask, Bob McNeese, Kevin Ansel, Roach, Steve Pitzel, Pablo, James Carney, Viola, Merle and Big Don. Anyone that knew Bill Grogan recognized he extended his home to all. Loving to cook with Judy and Will filled many nights of laughter and camaraderie with friends and strangers who instantly became friends.
Bill really lived the life many dream about. He filled his time with friends and family and pursued his passions. He and Judy went to the beach most days and savored the simple pleasures of living in the Virgin Islands.
Bill always had a passion for the arts in every genre, so it was no surprise that he began trying his skill at different mediums. Recently, he began making art from found and shared objects. Zack Zook and 81C will be hosting an art show on July 29th (Bill’s Birthday) from 4 to 8 p.m., featuring his many creations. All are invited to share the fanciful and unique art he created.
In addition to the Art Show, a Celebration of Life Beach Party and Music Jam will be held at Magen’s Bay on August 12 from 1 to 6 p.m. Shed 1. Guests are asked to bring a dish. For all who are touched by Bill’s life, please come out and share a moment with friends and family to celebrate the life and generous creative spirit of Bill Grogan. Funeral arrangement by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Service.
