I am at Peace, My soul’s at rest
There is no need for tears
For with your love, I was so blessed
For all those many years.
With humble acceptance of God’s will, we announce the passing of William James Harris. William passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.
William James Harris, husband of Enid Agatha Harris, was born March 3, 1942, on St. Kitts. He was the oldest child of the late John and Maude Lewis. William worked at the Point Pleasant Resort and Frenchman Reef Hotel, where he later resigned after many years on the job.
He is survived by his wife, Enid Agatha Harris; his children, sons Wilton (Gebu), Winston (Lenny) and Pedro Harris; sons-in-law John Mulley, Codett Marsham (Rocky), Duke Este I and Moses Bastien; adopted son Elmo Henry (Charles); daughters Rosetta Mulley, Valerie and Starleen (Mel) Harris, Shirley Marsham, Bernadette Este, and Melinda Bastien; daughters-in-law Oraine, Shirley and Marsha Harris; grandkids Chelsey Harris, Sabrina Phipps, Lynette Harris, Leshea Harris, Samuel, Stephanie, John Jr., Amber and June Mulley, Natasha, Eugene, Nakisha and Kareem Mills, Natisha, Akeem and Raheem Harris, Tameka Christopher, Irving Mitcham III, Jeaneil Huggins, Andre Gabriel, Caprisha, Crystal and Shenell Marsham, Daishea Boland, Dequan, Deshaun and Destiny Este, Skye Mills; adopted granddaughter Daniella Ellington; great-grandkids Shadorn, Noah, Ariel, Briya, Tanaja, J-mya Rose, I-mya Sage, Paige, Natalya, Emily, Jerome, Inayah, Iyanah, Jahmara, Jahmaree, Kierra, Kayden, Tracey, Tizhani Demming, Chedelcia Dasent, Afghani Webster, Keranje Martin, K’zone Phipps; adopted great-grandson Kaden Peter; sisters Mary (Panga) Turnbull, Orvis Mills, Madjeska (Mow), Vanta, and Madeline (Nanny) Lewis; brother Bryan Lewis; special friends Logic Rouse, Degu and family Charlie Wolluck, Ras; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended families and friends to numerous mentions.
A viewing will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at Turnbull's Funeral Home, with services starting at 10 a.m. William's final resting place will be at Moravian Church in Parsons Village, St. Kitts.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
