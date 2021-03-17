We regret to announce the passing of William P. Elliott, who died Feb. 26, 2021.
He was survived by his brothers, Vernol Elliott, Garfiled Liburd, Hugh Elliott Sr., Maurice Elliott Sr., Leslie Elliott; sister, Sonia Elliott; stepfather, Angel Callwood; sisters-in-law, Juliet Elliott, Bernice Elliott, Lori Elliott, Jacqyn Elliott; uncles, Charles “Rupert” Sr., James “Paul” Weekes and Clifford Powell; aunts, Mllicent John, Madge Hendrickson; nephew and nieces, Javin Verlia, Jenicia Joseph, Sharmaine, Nathaniel, Mercedes, Devon, Hugh Jr., Daniel, Maurice Jr., Reneithra, Gwendolyn, Dominique, LaToya, Myoshia, Terrair, Iyana, Imani, Brittany, Brandon, Akiel, Cianna, Xavier, LaToya; great-nephews and nieces, Amari, Kyree, Amadeus, Brentavia, Jaylin, Davion, Mekayla, Cameron, Erin, Eric, Armani, Ayden, Melanie, Alajiah, MaLaya, Raymod, Brandon, Aidan, Briya, Akiel Jr., Tiara and Collin.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Elliott (Pa.); and mother, Florine Elliott-Callwood; and special family and friends, Sandra Hopson, Robert, Clarice Williams, Clayton Williams Jr., Keimo Williams, Kelly Williams, Christal Blackmon, Kareem Phoenix.
The viewing will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, with services at 11 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
