It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of William Queeley, better known as “Bill.” He passed away at his home peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones on Sunday, April 25, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Charles and Florence Queeley; his brother, Herbert Queeley; and his sisters, Francis Queeley, Angelina Freeman, Phyllis Queeley Maynard and Georgina Queeley.
Bill was survived by his wife, Elaine Flanders Queeley; sons, Anthony W. Queeley, Tyrone Queeley and Tashawn Queeley; daughter, La Chale Queeley; stepson, Leonard Flanders; stepdaughters, Glenda Flanders Tapia and Carlene Flanders McAdams; brother, Elsworth Queeley; special nephew, Cromwell Freeman Jr.; special cousin, Sarah Woodley; brother-in-law, Glanville Stout;
sisters-in-law, Thelma Williams and Valerie Lettsome; daughters-in-law, Kisha Queeley and Ferryniesa Weeks; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; special friends, Michael Lewis, Ezekiel Daniel and Andy Fredricks; and more family and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be held Friday, May 7, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Celestial Chapel at Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center.
The funeral service will be held at Nisky Moravian Church on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
The viewing is from 10 to 11 a.m., with the service following immediately at 11 a.m.
The service can be viewed on Nisky Moravian Facebook page or the Nisky Moravian Youtube Channel.
To honor his final wishes, his body will be cremated and at a later date, his ashes will be scattered in the land of his birth, the beautiful island of St. Kitts.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings. Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
