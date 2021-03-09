William Richard Bredenbeck
William Richard Bredenbeck passed away peacefully on Feb. 23, 2021. He was born July 11, 1938, in Brooklyn, Ohio, to Richard and Martha (Brombach) Bredenbeck along with his brother, the late Rudolf.
Bill was an all-around athlete at Brooklyn High School, excelling in track and field. He was a regional champion and a top five state high school hurdles competitor in the late 1950s. He attended Michigan State University and was a member of the 1957 national championship cross country team. He met Alice Jane Kotula that year and would later marry her in 1960. Bill graduated with a B.A. degree in business and was a member of the Ohio/Michigan National Guard for nine years while raising two sons, Dean and David.
His work revolved around a family tool and die business (Efficient Industries Corp.) that his father had established.
Bill’s passion in life was raising his family and long-distance running and training. He was one of the early adopters of road running in the 1960s before it became a national sport. Bill ran many half- and full marathons, including the Boston Marathon with a personal-best time of 2 hours, 45 minutes.
He was also on the winning Ultra Marathon National AAU (50-mile) Championship Team in 1973. In 1981, he changed careers and moved to St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands to become a respiratory therapist. He headed a new program at the hospital and worked in many specialty areas, including neonatal and emergency room.
In 1985, he met the late Deborah Billingham, an ICU nurse at the hospital, and they were married in 1988. Bill retired from the medical field in 1990 and started his own regional trucking business on the island. He delivered specialty goods and freight all over St. Thomas and enjoyed working with his clients. He continued to do this type of physical work, loading and unloading freight on his trucks and driving the narrow mountain roads well into his late 70s.
Bill was an independent thinker, very kind and thoughtful, and looked at the world through the beauty of nature. He loved the diversity of St. Thomas, the many cultures, and how it all fit together in a spiritual way. His almost 40 years on the island truly opened his heart to the beauty and wonderful people that the Caribbean had to offer.
He is survived by former spouse, Alice Jane Bredenbeck; sons, Dean (Anne) and David (Mindy); sister-in-law, Shirley Bredenbeck and her children Wayne, Kurt and Julie, and Julie’s children, Hanna and Bailey.
A memorial service will be held in July.
