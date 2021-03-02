William Richard Bredenbeck
William Richard Bredenbeck passed away peacefully on Feb. 23, 2021. He was born July 11, 1938 in Brooklyn, Ohio, to Richard and Martha (Brombach) Bredenbeck along with his brother, the late Rudolf.
Bill was an all-around athlete at Brooklyn High School, excelling in Track and Field. He was a regional champion and a top five state high school Hurdles competitor in the late 1950s. He attended Michigan State University and was a member of the 1957 National Championship Cross Country Team. He met Alice Jane Kotula that year and would later marry her in 1960. Bill graduated with a B.A. degree in Business and was a member of the Ohio/Michigan National Guard for nine years while raising two sons, Dean and David.
His work revolved around a family tool and die business (Efficient Industries Corp.) that his father had established.
Bill’s passion in life was raising his family and long-distance running and training. He was one of the early adopters of road running in the 1960s before it became a national sport. Bill ran many half- and full marathons, including the Boston Marathon with a personal-best time of 2 hours, 45 minutes. He was also on the winning Ultra Marathon National AAU (50-mile) Championship Team in 1973. In 1981, he changed careers and moved to St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands to become a respiratory therapist. He headed a new program at the hospital and worked in many specialty areas, including neonatal and emergency room.
In 1985, he met the late Deborah Billingham, an ICU nurse at the hospital, and they were married in 1988. Bill retired from the medical field in 1990 and started his own regional trucking business on the island. He delivered specialty goods and freight all over St. Thomas and enjoyed working with his clients. He continued to do this type of physical work, loading and unloading freight on his trucks and driving the narrow mountain roads well into his late 70s.
Bill was an independent thinker, very kind and thoughtful, and looked at the world through the beauty of nature. He loved the diversity of St. Thomas, the many cultures, and how it all fit together in a spiritual way. His almost 40 years on the island truly opened his heart to the beauty and wonderful people that the Caribbean had to offer.
He is survived by former spouse, Alice Jane Bredenbeck; sons Dean (Anne) and David (Mindy); sister-in-law Shirley Bredenbeck and her children Wayne, Kurt and Julie, and Julie’s children Hanna and Bailey.
A memorial service will be held in July.
Ymassie T’Libra George
Family and friends are advised of the passing of Ymassie “Yasa” T’Libra George on Jan. 31, 2021, at the age of 45 in Orlando, Fla. Ymassie was born in New York City and lived most of his life on St. Thomas, USVI.
Ymassie George was preceded in his death by his mother, Marilyn “Bambi” George.
Ymassie was survived by his grandmother, Merle Hodge Caines; father, Otis “Baby” Rieara; sons, Ymassie George Jr. and Davion Dorsett; grandchildren, Y’Mari George, Zyelle George and Zion George; sisters, Chaneva George, Promise George, Ziyah George, Joy George, Jessica Turnbull and Arshima Rieara; brothers, Kambo George, Yambo George, Travis George, Payne Brown and Dee Shaw George; aunts, JoAnne Smith, Pamela Browne-Hodge, Cheryl Dawson-Robles, Charmaine Caines, Raja George, Laurie George, Shantay George, Swavette George, Barbara George, Mona-Lisa George, Rebecca Jantuah, Cleone “Tashema” Henley, Delta “Chiquita” Matthews and Karen McClean; uncles, Raymond “Malo” George, Reynaldo “Ymbo” St. George, Ivan Smith, Douglas Smith, Randolph George, Roland George, Demetrius George, Shyhiem George, Alberto Rieara and Austin “Olassie” Rieara; nieces, Knira George, Ashea Williams, Ja’Daia Williams, Jeneva La Place, Nikayala George, Ziriyah Cameron, Allyanna George, D’Nyah Lincoln-Dawson, Chasitie George, Khloe George, Amia Georges, Alaysia Georges, Miracle Edelen and Journey Lenhardt; nephews, DeShaun George, Jeremy Williams, Jayce Fletcher Millian Brown, Lloydie Banks, Kashmere Chiddick, Kmanie George, David Lugo Jr., Travis George Jr., Torrien George, Zy’Aire Johnson, Jahlanie Rhymer and Kahlanie Rhymer; cousins, Tikesha George, Kwanza George, Kimisa George, Shinae George, Takiya Windley, Ramah St. George, Angela St. George, Zakiya Smith, Makeda Smith, Marian Smith-Bedminister, Shantell Smith-Lee, Cherida Robles, Chequida Robles, Rakiesha Hodge, Pamesha Perez, Raheem George, Kareem George, K’Shambo George, Rambo George, Andre George, Kalomo Smith, Tau Smith, Patrick Daniel, Damal Smith, Kashawn Robles and Richard “Rakeel” Hodge Jr.; best cousins, Wakamba Rieara, Kahleem “Bara” Rieara, Jahleemo Rieara, Teejah Daley, Askiban Innis, Kaheli Willet, Bambula Ross, Yasim Ross, Soyini Ross, Alfredo “Fredo” Hodge and James “Watto” Watley Jr.; godmother, Carol “Ymma” Samuel; godchildren, Kevin Francis Jr., Khalico Francis, Kimani Francis and Kishara Francis; and friends, Kevin Francis Sr., Kishawnie Henry, Michael Hodge Jr., Shaneise Lockhart, Taneisha Smith, James “Dugin” Leonard, Jason Davis and Xavier Fabian.
The memorial service is scheduled to take place in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral arrangements are under the care of A Community Funeral Home and Sunset Cremations, 910 W. Michigan St., Orlando, Fla. 32805. Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn.
